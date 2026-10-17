Bonefish Grill Closes in Brick After Two Decades

The seafood restaurant on Van Zile Road has permanently shut down and is no longer listed among the chain’s New Jersey locations.

BRICK, NJ — Bonefish Grill has permanently closed its restaurant at 179 Van Zile Road in Brick Township, ending approximately 20 years in business.

A call to the restaurant’s telephone number announced the permanent closure and its Facebook page reflected the same status. A customer also reported seeing a sign thanking patrons for two decades of support.

Brick has been removed from Bonefish Grill’s official New Jersey directory, and the restaurant’s former location page is no longer available.

The chain continues to list eight New Jersey locations: Deptford, East Brunswick, Egg Harbor Township, Iselin, Lawrenceville, Manalapan, Marlton and Paramus.