Essex County Food Store Sells $708K Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot Ticket

Five lucky numbers delivered a massive payday at a neighborhood shop on Grove Avenue.

VERONA, NJ – A New Jersey Lottery ticket sold at a small Verona food store has turned into a $708,751 jackpot winner, bringing another massive lottery prize to Essex County. The ticket matched all five numbers in Thursday night’s Jersey Cash 5 drawing, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was purchased at R & K Food Store Inc., located at 24 Grove Avenue in Verona. The business will receive a $2,000 bonus from the New Jersey Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

Lottery officials announced the winning sale Friday, October 16, confirming that a single ticket matched all five numbers in the October 15 drawing. The prize adds another major jackpot to an already lucrative stretch for Jersey Cash 5 players in Essex County.

Five Lucky Numbers Deliver $708K Jackpot in Verona

The winning combination for Thursday’s Jersey Cash 5 drawing was 16, 23, 24, 41 and 42.

The Bullseye number was 24, while the XTRA multiplier was 03.

According to the New Jersey Lottery, matching all five numbers secured the entire $708,751 jackpot.

The winning sale puts R & K Food Store on the map as the latest Essex County retailer to sell a six-figure Jersey Cash 5 ticket.

The store will collect its $2,000 retailer bonus separately from the jackpot prize.

Thursday’s drawing also produced several smaller winners across New Jersey.

A total of 21 players matched four of the five numbers plus the Bullseye, earning $500 each.

Six of those players had purchased the optional XTRA feature, tripling their prizes to $1,500 apiece.

Another Huge Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot Lands in Essex County

The Verona win comes less than a month after another Essex County player scored a substantial Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

On September 21, a ticket sold at M & M Quick Stop in Nutley won $714,809 after matching all five numbers.

That winning ticket was purchased at 291 Bloomfield Avenue, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The September win was previously reported by Shore News Network.

Combined, the two recent Essex County jackpots total $1,423,560, with winning tickets sold in two neighboring North Jersey communities less than four weeks apart.

Both retailers also earned $2,000 bonuses for selling the jackpot-winning tickets.

Jersey Cash 5 Jackpot Resets for Friday Drawing

Following Thursday’s $708,751 jackpot win, the Jersey Cash 5 top prize reset to $150,000 for Friday night’s drawing.

Players can check winning numbers, jackpot information and prize-claim details through the New Jersey Lottery’s official website.

The Lottery’s Friday announcement identified the winning retail location but did not provide information about the ticket purchaser.