Lucky Essex County ticket nails $714K Jersey Cash 5 jackpot

One ticket matched all five numbers Monday night

Nutley, NJ — A Jersey Cash 5 ticket sold at a Nutley store turned into a $714,809 jackpot winner Monday night after matching all five numbers in the drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at M & M Quick Stop, located at 291 Bloomfield Avenue in Essex County, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the jackpot ticket.

Five numbers delivered the entire jackpot

The winning numbers in the Sept. 21 drawing were 10, 12, 25, 29 and 43. The Bullseye number was 43 and the XTRA number was 03.

Matching all five Jersey Cash 5 numbers landed the ticket the full $714,809 jackpot.

Another 25 tickets matched four of the five numbers plus the Bullseye and won $500 each. Five of those players added XTRA, boosting their prizes to $1,500.

Players can find official game information through the New Jersey Lottery and its Jersey Cash 5 player tools. The Lottery notes that official records control if there is ever a discrepancy in posted results.

Jackpot drops back to $150K

Following Monday night’s hit, the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot reset to $150,000 for the next drawing.

The Essex County win adds another sizable Jersey Cash 5 prize to a busy year for the game. Earlier in September, a Burlington County ticket hit a $576,830 jackpot, while other 2026 winners have claimed jackpots reaching into the millions.

More New Jersey lottery coverage can be found through Shore News Network’s New Jersey and Lottery pages.

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