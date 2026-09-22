Lucky Powerball ticket scores $100K at Newburgh store

Power Play turned a $50K hit into a six-figure prize

Newburgh, NY — A Powerball ticket bought at a Newburgh store delivered a $100,000 payday in Saturday night’s drawing, giving one player a six-figure reason to take another look at their ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Smokes 4 Less, located at 59 North Plank Road, according to the New York Lottery.

Power Play doubled the prize

The ticket matched four of the five white balls plus the red Powerball in the Sept. 19 drawing, a combination normally worth $50,000.

But this ticket had the Power Play option. With a 2X multiplier drawn Saturday night, the prize doubled to $100,000.

The winning numbers were 18, 30, 41, 45 and 68, with Powerball 10.

Players can check results through the New York Lottery and official Powerball website.

New York scores another big Powerball win

The Newburgh ticket wasn’t the only major Powerball prize to land in New York that night. A ticket sold in Brooklyn matched all five white balls and won the game’s $1 million second prize.

No ticket matched all five white balls plus the Powerball to claim Saturday night’s jackpot.

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Players who purchase Power Play can multiply most non-jackpot prizes, depending on the multiplier selected for that drawing.

More winning-ticket stories can be found on Shore News Network’s New York and Lottery pages.

Key Points