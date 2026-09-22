Flair Synagogue, Massive Jackson Mills Mikvah on the Agenda at Upcoming Planning Board Meetings

Jackson planners will consider a 4,324-square-foot Buckingham Drive shul in November and a 23,657-square-foot Jackson Mills Road mikvah in December.

Jackson planners are scheduled to hear a proposed 4,324-square-foot shul on Buckingham Drive in November and a 23,657-square-foot mikvah on Jackson Mills Road in December.

JACKSON, NJ — Two sizable religious-use applications are moving toward public hearings before the Jackson Township Planning Board, including a proposed shul on Buckingham Drive and a nearly 24,000-square-foot mikvah planned for Jackson Mills Road.

Several major applications have been scheduled on the agenda for after this year’s election.

According to the township’s current Planning Board schedule, Flair Shteeble, Inc. is expected to appear Nov. 16 seeking preliminary and final major site plan approval for a 4,324-square-foot shul and a permitted accessory structure at 29 and 31 Buckingham Drive.

Several weeks later, Congregation Mikveh Tahara is scheduled for an initial hearing Dec. 7 on a proposed 23,657-square-foot mikvah along Jackson Mills Road.

Both applications come as Jackson Township continues to see residential growth accompanied by applications for new religious and community facilities.

Buckingham Drive Properties Currently Residential

The Flair Shteeble application involves Block 13103, Lots 4 and 5, encompassing 31 and 29 Buckingham Drive.

Public property records identify both parcels as residential properties. Records for 31 Buckingham Drive describe a single-family home built in 1972, while 29 Buckingham Drive is also listed as residential.

The application, however, is not described on the Planning Board agenda simply as a residential conversion. The formal agenda language calls for preliminary and final major site plan approval for a 4,324-square-foot shul and permitted accessory structure.

Haler Consulting is listed as the project engineer, with attorney Donna Jennings representing the applicant. The township deemed the application complete Sept. 9, according to the agenda supplied for the Oct. 5 Planning Board meeting.

Initial testimony is scheduled for Nov. 16.

The application will likely draw attention from residents in the surrounding neighborhood because the site sits within an established residential area, where questions involving parking, traffic, lighting and the intensity of institutional uses frequently surface during land-use hearings.

The massive structure would sit inside the middle of a historically residential neighborhood.

23,657-Square-Foot Mikvah Proposed on Jackson Mills Road

A second religious project is considerably larger.

Congregation Mikveh Tahara is seeking preliminary and final major site plan approval for a 23,657-square-foot mikvah on Jackson Mills Road, according to the board schedule.

Professional Design Services is listed as the engineer, while attorney Salvatore Alfieri represents the applicant. The application was deemed complete Aug. 10 and is scheduled for initial testimony Dec. 7.

A mikvah is a Jewish ritual immersion facility used for religious purification practices. Jackson already has at least one listed mikvah in the community, while numerous additional facilities operate in nearby Lakewood.

Mikvah

The size of the proposed Jackson Mills Road facility indicates that the Planning Board hearing could focus heavily on the site plan itself, including access, parking, stormwater management and surrounding land uses.

Another Residential-to-House-of-Worship Application Also Pending

The two applications are part of a broader slate of religious-use proposals currently moving through Jackson’s land-use boards.

COJ Holdings, LLC is scheduled to appear before the Planning Board Nov. 16 for a separate application at 45 Pitney Lane seeking a change of use from residential to a house of worship.

Township records identify the property as Block 21001, Lot 1. Public tax records describe the one-acre parcel as residential and show a 3,646-square-foot home on the site.

Pitney Lane

The property has previously been the subject of resident complaints. During a June 24, 2025 Township Council meeting, a Deer Creek Court resident raised concerns about traffic, noise and gatherings at 45 Pitney Lane and questioned how the property was being used, according to official council minutes.

The current Planning Board application formally seeks to change the property’s use from residential to a house of worship. Civil Core Consulting is listed as engineer, with attorney Adam Pfeffer representing the applicant.

Hearings Scheduled Through December

The Jackson Planning Board is scheduled to begin the Buckingham Drive and Pitney Lane hearings Nov. 16, while testimony on the Jackson Mills Road mikvah is scheduled for Dec. 7.

The dates remain subject to adjournment or changes to the board’s agenda.

No approvals have yet been granted based on the schedule provided. Each matter is listed for initial testimony, meaning board members and the public will have an opportunity to hear the applicants’ plans before any final action is taken.

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