Brick Township Breaks Ground on Long-Awaited Mallard Point Park Renovation

May 28, 2026

BRICK, N.J. — Brick Township officials joined residents last week to officially break ground on the long-awaited renovation of Mallard Point Park, marking the start of a major upgrade to one of the community’s most beloved recreational spaces.

Mayor Lisa Crate, Council Vice President Derrick Ambrosino, Councilwoman Lisa Reina and Councilwoman Melissa Travers attended the ceremony despite rainy weather, celebrating what township leaders described as a significant milestone in Brick’s ongoing commitment to improving local parks and recreational facilities.

Construction on the revamped park is expected to begin soon, with township officials planning to unveil the newly renovated Mallard Point Park later this year.

The project is part of Brick Township’s broader Park Improvement Program, which was launched in 2014 to modernize and enhance recreational areas across the township. Over the past decade, the initiative has resulted in numerous upgrades to parks and public recreation facilities aimed at improving quality of life for residents and families.

Previous projects completed under the program include new playgrounds at Windward Beach and extensive renovations at Herbertsville Park, formerly known as Colorado Park, along with improvements at Lake Riviera Park, Angela Hibbard Park, Hank Waltonowski Park, Bernie Cooke Park, Bayside Park and Cedar Bridge Manor Park.

In addition to park renovations, the township has also invested in recreational infrastructure upgrades, including new fitness stations at the Drum Point Sports Complex, improvements to the Forge Pond Tennis Courts at the Municipal Complex and replacement of the turf field at the Drum Point Sports Complex.

Township officials said the Mallard Point Park renovation represents another important investment in Brick’s recreational future and reflects the administration’s continued focus on enhancing public spaces for residents of all ages.