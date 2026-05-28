National Hamburger Day: The 5 Best Burgers Near Toms River

May 28, 2026

If you’re celebrating National Hamburger Day in Ocean County, the Toms River area has no shortage of standout burger spots. From stacked gourmet creations to classic Jersey-style griddled patties, these local favorites have built loyal followings for good reason.

At the top of many locals’ lists is Fat Patty’s Bar & Grill in Toms River. Known for oversized burgers and a lively neighborhood atmosphere, the Route 37 staple has become a go-to destination for comfort food. Diners regularly praise the restaurant’s friendly staff and consistently juicy burgers, making it a reliable stop for burger lovers looking for a casual night out.

Burger 25 Toms River continues to dominate the local burger scene with creative menu options and massive portions. The popular Route 37 restaurant is famous for specialty burgers loaded with toppings, seasoned fries, and milkshakes that rival the burgers themselves. Its strong customer following and thousands of positive reviews have helped cement Burger 25 as one of the most talked-about burger spots in Ocean County. The Brick location also earns high marks, especially for signature creations like the A1 Blue Burger.

For those willing to venture slightly outside Toms River, Barrier Island Burgers in Lavallette has developed a reputation for flavorful thin-griddled patties packed with texture and char.

The shore-town burger joint has become a summer favorite thanks to its simple but well-executed approach to classic burgers.

Nearby in Brick, Blazin’ Burgers is quickly building buzz with perfect early reviews and a growing local fan base.

Rounding out the list are two longtime local favorites that deliver more than just burgers. Poppy’s Place in Toms River is beloved for hearty breakfast and lunch fare, while Shut Up and Eat in Toms River has earned a cult following thanks to its massive portions and over-the-top comfort food menu. Customers consistently rave about the restaurant’s burgers, calling them among the best in the region.

Whether you prefer gourmet toppings, diner-style classics, or towering burger creations, the Toms River area offers plenty of ways to celebrate National Hamburger Day with a great meal.