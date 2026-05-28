Nude man found inside vehicle near train tracks police say

May 28, 2026

Stafford deputies also reported finding narcotics and paraphernalia

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Stafford County deputies responding to reports of a nude man near train tracks found a suspect inside a vehicle showing signs of impairment and allegedly in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, authorities said.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Courthouse Road around 6:43 a.m. on May 27 after receiving reports of a man standing nude near railroad tracks.

When deputies arrived, investigators said they located 64-year-old Randall Gawthrop of Stafford nude inside a vehicle.

Authorities said Gawthrop displayed slurred speech and an unsteady balance during the encounter.

Deputies also reported finding narcotics and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Gawthrop was arrested and charged with public intoxication and indecent exposure.

Officials said he was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

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