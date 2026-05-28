Cop Gave Woman Ticket for Holding Phone in Right Hand She Didn’t Have, Drops Charge

May 28, 2026

A Palm Beach County deputy saw his charge dropped over a strange distracted-driving stop with a Florida woman after learning the driver he accused of holding a cellphone in her right hand does not have a right hand.

Kathleen Thomas, 36, of Lake Worth Beach, said the February 11 traffic stop turned surreal when a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy insisted he saw her using a device in her right hand while driving. Thomas’ right arm ends below the elbow.

The stop quickly exploded into a national story after Thomas — an adaptive athlete and social media influencer — posted body camera video of the encounter to TikTok under the handle @slightlyoff.balance, where the clip drew millions of views and fueled criticism of distracted-driving enforcement tactics.

Viral Stop Sparks Questions About Traffic Enforcement

During the stop, she used her right hand to operate the vehicle, even though she had already shown him that she had no hand.

When Thomas pointed out that she physically could not have done that, she said the deputy still issued the citation and told her she would need to challenge it in court rather than voiding the ticket during the stop.

The citation carried a $116 civil penalty.

After the video spread online, viewers questioned how the stop progressed after the deputy realized Thomas did not have a right hand. The clip generated widespread reactions across TikTok, Facebook, and other social platforms, with many commenters focusing on accountability and officer discretion during routine traffic stops.

Key Points

• Florida driver cited for allegedly holding cellphone in right hand despite missing right hand

• TikTok video of Palm Beach County traffic stop drew millions of views

• Deputy later requested dismissal of the $116 citation, ending the case

Attorney Requested Body-Camera Footage

Thomas later hired an attorney to contest the citation and requested both a court hearing and the deputy’s body-camera footage connected to the stop.

Before the matter advanced further, the deputy formally asked the court to dismiss the ticket, and the charge was dropped.

Neither Thomas nor court records indicated that she had to pay the civil penalty.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has not publicly announced disciplinary action connected to the stop.

Thomas’ social media following grew as the incident spread beyond Florida, with many viewers describing the stop as an example of rigid enforcement continuing even after contradictory evidence became obvious during the encounter.

Adaptive Athlete Turned National Attention Toward Case

Thomas is known online for documenting life as an adaptive athlete and advocate. Her TikTok account frequently features content about disability awareness, fitness, and daily life with limb loss.

The traffic stop video stood out because of the deputy’s continued insistence that he observed something physically impossible, according to Thomas’ account and the footage she shared publicly.

The story also renewed broader discussions around cellphone enforcement laws and officer judgment during roadside stops. Florida law prohibits drivers from manually typing or holding wireless devices while driving in designated circumstances, including school and work zones.