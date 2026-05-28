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May 28, 2026

Connecticut FAST PLAY ticket explodes into massive $224K jackpot

By Local News Report

Lucky Branford player hits huge High Roller Progressive win

BRANFORD, Conn. — One Connecticut Lottery player is suddenly more than $224K richer after a FAST PLAY ticket sold at a Branford grocery store delivered a massive progressive jackpot payout.

Lottery officials announced a winning FAST PLAY $20 High Roller Progressive ticket worth $224,690 was claimed May 26 after being sold at Big Y World Class Market #12 in Branford.

Officials did not release information about the winner.

The High Roller Progressive game is part of the Connecticut Lottery’s FAST PLAY lineup, featuring jackpots that continue growing until a winning ticket is sold.

Big Y World Class Market #12 now joins a growing number of Connecticut retailers selling major lottery-winning tickets this year.

Key Points

A FAST PLAY jackpot ticket worth $224,690 was sold in Branford
The winning ticket came from Big Y World Class Market #12
The prize was officially claimed May 26

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