Lucky Hudson Valley ticket turns quick stop into $200K Powerball score

Power Play win hits at Newburgh smoke shop
NEWBURGH, N.Y. — One New York Lottery player is holding a winning Powerball ticket worth $200K after a Power Play purchase at a Newburgh smoke shop delivered a massive payday in Wednesday night’s drawing.
The New York Lottery announced one third-prize-winning Powerball ticket with the Power Play option was sold for the May 27 drawing at Smokes 4 Less, located at 59 North Plank Rd. in Newburgh.
The winning ticket is worth $200,000.
Powerball numbers are selected from a field of one through 69, while the Powerball number is drawn separately from a field of one through 26.
Lottery officials said players who purchase the Power Play option can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times.
Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.
Officials did not release information about the winner.
The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during fiscal year 2024-2025, remaining North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.
Help for gambling addiction is available through NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling 1-877-8-HOPENY, or by texting HOPENY to 467369.
Key Points
- A $200K Powerball Power Play ticket was sold in Newburgh
- The winning ticket was purchased at Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road
- Powerball drawings are held three nights a week