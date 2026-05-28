Lucky Hudson Valley ticket turns quick stop into $200K Powerball score

May 28, 2026

Power Play win hits at Newburgh smoke shop

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — One New York Lottery player is holding a winning Powerball ticket worth $200K after a Power Play purchase at a Newburgh smoke shop delivered a massive payday in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The New York Lottery announced one third-prize-winning Powerball ticket with the Power Play option was sold for the May 27 drawing at Smokes 4 Less, located at 59 North Plank Rd. in Newburgh.

The winning ticket is worth $200,000.

Powerball numbers are selected from a field of one through 69, while the Powerball number is drawn separately from a field of one through 26.

Lottery officials said players who purchase the Power Play option can multiply non-jackpot prizes by up to 10 times.

Powerball drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Officials did not release information about the winner.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public schools statewide during fiscal year 2024-2025, remaining North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

Help for gambling addiction is available through NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling 1-877-8-HOPENY, or by texting HOPENY to 467369.

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