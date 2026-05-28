NY Wegmans shopper cashes in huge Powerball win

May 28, 2026

Lucky Powerball prize hits Wegmans on Chili Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester Powerball player is celebrating a major win after a ticket sold at a local Wegmans landed a $50K prize in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The New York Lottery announced a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket for the May 27 drawing was sold at Wegmans, located at 3175 Chili Ave. in Rochester.

The winning ticket is worth $50,000.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Winning numbers are selected from a field of one through 69, while the red Power Ball is drawn separately from a field of one through 26.

Lottery officials did not release details about the winner.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to public education across New York during fiscal year 2024-2025.

Help for gambling addiction is available through NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling 1-877-8-HOPENY, or by texting HOPENY to 467369.

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