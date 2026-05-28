Lucky deli sells life changing $3.1 million Pennsylvania Lottery jackpot ticket

May 28, 2026

Massive Match 6 win hits Bucks County after Wednesday night drawing

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Someone in Bucks County is suddenly holding a lottery ticket worth $3.1 million after a jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket sold at a local deli hit every number in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning ticket for the May 27 Match 6 Lotto drawing was sold at Lucky 7 Deli, located at 3900 New Falls Rd. in Bristol Township.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers — 7, 15, 17, 29, 40, and 48 — to claim the $3.1 million jackpot prize before applicable withholdings.

Lottery officials said Lucky 7 Deli will receive a $10K bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The winner has not yet been identified because Pennsylvania Lottery prizes are not officially recognized until the ticket is claimed and validated.

Officials urged players to check their tickets carefully, noting that more than 73,500 additional Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the same drawing.

Pennsylvania Lottery winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Lottery officials also reminded players who purchased tickets at retail locations to sign the back of winning tickets immediately.

Key Points