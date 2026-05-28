Six figure lottery ticket sold at Philadelphia supermarket

May 28, 2026

Fresh Grocer in Grays Ferry becomes home of massive progressive jackpot hit

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — One Pennsylvania Lottery player is suddenly more than $124K richer after a Fast Play ticket sold at a Philadelphia grocery store exploded into a massive progressive jackpot win.

The Pennsylvania Lottery announced a top-prize-winning Ice Cold Cash or Red Hot Bonus Fast Play ticket worth $124,455 was sold Wednesday at The Fresh Grocer of Grays Ferry, located at 3021 Grays Ferry Ave. in Philadelphia.

Lottery officials said the grocery store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Ice Cold Cash or Red Hot Bonus is a $5 Fast Play game featuring progressive jackpots that begin at $50K and continue climbing until a winning ticket is sold.

Fast Play tickets are printed on demand through lottery terminals and vending machines and function similarly to scratch-off games without requiring players to scratch the ticket or wait for a drawing.

Lottery officials reminded players to sign the back of winning tickets immediately and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery to begin the claim process.

Winners are not officially identified until prizes are claimed and validated.

Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

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