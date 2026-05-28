Fake bank reps targeting car dealerships spark urgent police warning

May 28, 2026

Wilkes-Barre police say scammers are trying to steal sensitive financial information

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Car dealerships are being warned to stay on high alert after police revealed scammers posing as banking representatives are attempting to gain access to sensitive financial accounts and authentication systems.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department issued the public warning Thursday as part of an alert involving fraud schemes targeting dealerships and financial personnel.

According to police, scammers are impersonating banking representatives in an effort to obtain banking credentials, token information, and account access details.

Authorities said similar scams in other regions have already resulted in fraudulent access to dealership financial accounts.

While police said there are currently no confirmed reports tied to Wilkes-Barre, officials warned businesses to remain cautious when receiving unexpected banking-related calls, messages, or requests.

Investigators urged dealerships and financial staff not to provide sensitive information during unsolicited communications.

Police also advised businesses to independently verify suspicious requests by contacting financial institutions directly using trusted phone numbers.

The department encouraged dealerships to share the warning with employees, partners, and related businesses.

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