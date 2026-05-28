11-year-old caught in Baltimore gunfire as bullets rip through intersection leaving two shot

May 28, 2026

Child and adult wounded in West Baltimore shooting near Pennsylvania Avenue

BALTIMORE, Md. — An 11-year-old boy was left seriously wounded after gunfire erupted at a busy West Baltimore intersection Wednesday night, sending two victims to the hospital and triggering another urgent shooting investigation in the city.

Baltimore Police said Western District officers responded around 7:40 p.m. to multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Dolphin Street.

When officers arrived, they found an 11-year-old male and a 26-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals.

Police said the child was listed in serious but stable condition, while the adult victim was reported in stable condition.

Western District shooting detectives responded to the scene and continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No arrests were immediately announced.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2477 or submit anonymous tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

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