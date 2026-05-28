Local Cops Refused to Help as ICE Agents Attacked in New Jersey, DHS Secretary Says

May 28, 2026

NEWARK, N.J. — A Department of Homeland Security official claimed Wednesday that local police did not assist federal officers during a protest outside the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in Newark that allegedly turned violent.

In a statement posted to social media, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said approximately 100 anti-ICE protesters gathered outside the facility on the evening of May 27. According to Mullin, several demonstrators assaulted officers and threw objects at law enforcement personnel during the protest.

“Throughout the night, six rioters were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers,” Mullin said in the statement.

Mullin also alleged that local police “refused to help our officers” during the incident. Delaney Hall is located in Newark and falls under the jurisdiction of the Newark Police Department.

“Assaulting and obstructing ICE law enforcement is a crime and felony,” Mullin wrote. “Anyone who assaults law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Law and order will prevail.”

The Newark Police Department has not commented on the matter. Governor Mikie Sherrill has also not issued a statement regarding the incident.

The New Jersey State Police PBA likewise has not commented. All agencies contacted for comment regarding the allegations had not responded as of publication.

The protest outside Delaney Hall comes amid continued demonstrations nationwide targeting Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies and detention facilities. Federal officials have not yet released additional information regarding injuries, property damage or formal charges connected to the six arrests.