Greg Bovino is Heading to Newark, Blasts DHS Response to Delaney Hall Riots as Agent Safety Concerns Grow

May 28, 2026

Gregory Bovino, the controversial U.S. Border Patrol commander known for leading aggressive immigration enforcement operations across major American cities, said Thursday he was flying to Newark as criticism intensified over the federal response to unrest tied to Delaney Hall. In a social media post from the airport, Bovino accused officials of mishandling the riots and warned that federal agents faced growing danger because of what he described as government inaction.

“Those agents’ lives are at stake due to this inaction,” Bovino wrote while pointing to a departing flight to Newark. He identified the flight as “Flight 3450, 2:27 PM, on time,” and publicly questioned whether he should “handle this myself.”

The post also directly referenced Sen. Markwayne Mullin and other officials involved in the response effort, saying they had been “trying to handle these riots” but that “it’s not going great.”

Bovino Returns to Spotlight Amid Newark Tensions

Bovino’s remarks quickly drew attention because of his history as one of the most visible federal immigration enforcement figures tied to President Donald Trump’s deportation campaigns and border crackdowns.

The longtime U.S. Customs and Border Protection official joined the agency in 1996 and later served as Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro sector in California near the U.S.-Mexico border. Over the years, he became closely associated with high-profile operations in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago and Minneapolis.

His leadership style earned both praise and criticism.

Supporters viewed Bovino as a hardline enforcement commander willing to aggressively confront immigration violations and public disorder. Critics, however, accused him of embracing confrontational tactics that intensified tensions during federal operations.

The latest Newark comments again placed Bovino at the center of a politically charged public debate surrounding immigration enforcement, federal authority and officer safety.

Key Points

• Gregory Bovino said he was flying to Newark as tensions tied to Delaney Hall continued

• The Border Patrol commander criticized DHS handling of the riots and warned agents faced danger

• Bovino previously led major immigration enforcement operations in cities across the U.S.

Social Media Post Raises Questions About Federal Response

The airport message carried a confrontational tone that has become closely associated with Bovino’s public persona.

“For those of you in the comments section, give a vote,” he wrote. “Should I just handle this myself?”

The statement appeared aimed at both supporters online and officials overseeing the federal response. Bovino also tagged White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in the post, signaling his frustration may extend beyond local leadership.

While Bovino did not outline what actions he planned to take in Newark, the comments suggested dissatisfaction with how federal agencies have managed unrest connected to Delaney Hall.