Newark Airport Could Lose International Flights as Jersey Governor Escalates Immigration War With Trump

May 28, 2026

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin Warns Newark Airport Could Lose International Processing Amid ICE Protest Fallout

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin warned that the federal government could pull customs and immigration personnel from airports in “sanctuary cities,” a move that could severely disrupt international arrivals at Newark Liberty International Airport as tensions escalate over anti-ICE protests in New Jersey.

Mullin, the former Oklahoma senator who now serves as Homeland Security secretary, made the comments while criticizing local Democratic leaders and protests surrounding Delaney Hall, the Newark immigration detention center that has become a flashpoint in the national immigration debate. He argued federal agents should not remain in environments where local officials fail to support immigration enforcement operations.

No formal Department of Homeland Security order has yet been announced suspending customs or immigration operations at Newark Liberty or other major airports.

Newark Protests Fuel Political Escalation

The warning follows days of demonstrations outside Delaney Hall, a privately operated ICE detention center managed by GEO Group. Detainees have alleged deteriorating living conditions, including poor food quality, inadequate medical care and restricted communication with attorneys and family members.

ICE and DHS have denied those allegations and said the facility meets federal detention standards.

The protests intensified after clashes between demonstrators and federal agents led to arrests and the deployment of pepper spray and crowd-control tactics. Sen. Andy Kim said he was pepper-sprayed while attempting to intervene during one confrontation outside the facility.

Mullin tied the unrest directly to broader sanctuary city policies and criticism of ICE operations from Democratic officials.

Key Points

• Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin warned sanctuary-city airports could lose federal processing personnel

• Newark Liberty International Airport could face major international disruptions if implemented

• The comments come amid escalating protests outside Newark’s Delaney Hall ICE facility

International Flights Could Face Major Disruptions

If Customs and Border Protection personnel were withdrawn from Newark Liberty, international passengers would have no federal processing point upon arrival, effectively halting normal international operations at the airport.

Airline industry experts and travel groups criticized the proposal, warning that major airports cannot quickly absorb or reroute large international passenger volumes without mass delays, cancellations and economic fallout.

Newark Liberty serves as one of the country’s busiest international gateways and a major hub for transatlantic travel.

Other cities potentially affected by similar federal action include Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Philadelphia and New York City-area airports.

Delaney Hall Conflict Expands Beyond Newark

The comments add another layer to the growing political battle surrounding Delaney Hall and immigration enforcement in New Jersey.

Democratic lawmakers, including Andy Kim, Mikie Sherrill and Cory Booker, have criticized ICE detention conditions and publicly aligned themselves with protesters demanding oversight of the Newark facility. Republicans and immigration enforcement supporters argue the demonstrations have become increasingly hostile toward federal agents.

That debate intensified after videos circulated online showing protesters chanting anti-police and anti-federal-agent slogans outside Delaney Hall.

Mullin argued federal personnel should not be placed in what he described as hostile political environments where local leaders oppose immigration enforcement operations while failing to protect agents.

Current Status

As of Thursday, Newark Liberty International Airport continues normal international operations, and DHS has not issued a formal directive removing customs or immigration personnel from the airport.

Any attempt to suspend or significantly reduce federal entry processing at major international airports would likely trigger immediate legal, political and logistical battles involving airlines, airport authorities and state governments.