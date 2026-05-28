Secret GPS trackers on woman’s car lead to stalking arrest in New Jersey

May 28, 2026

Police say victim had no connection to suspect accused of monitoring her movements

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — A North Bergen woman unknowingly drove around for weeks with hidden GPS tracking devices allegedly attached to her vehicle before detectives uncovered the surveillance operation and arrested a local man, police said.

The North Bergen Police Department announced detectives arrested a 32-year-old North Bergen man in connection with the stalking investigation involving a 27-year-old female resident.

Investigators said the suspect allegedly placed multiple GPS tracking devices on the victim’s vehicle over the course of about one month without her knowledge or consent.

Police said the devices were allegedly used to monitor the woman’s movements to various locations throughout the area.

According to investigators, the victim did not know the suspect.

Detectives conducted a surveillance operation that ultimately led to the suspect’s arrest without incident.

The man has been charged with stalking and harassment.

North Bergen Police Chief Robert J. Farley Jr. said cases involving unlawful tracking devices and stalking are treated with extreme seriousness by the department.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the North Bergen Police Department at 201-392-2141 or submit anonymous tips to tips@northbergenpd.com.

Police noted the charges are accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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