Lucky Connecticut scratch ticket turns gas station stop into $100K score

May 28, 2026

Waterbury player cashes in big on CA$HWORD game

WATERBURY, Conn. — One Connecticut Lottery player is celebrating a six-figure payday after a winning scratch ticket sold at a Waterbury gas station delivered a $100K prize.

Lottery officials announced a winning $100,000 CA$HWORD ticket worth $100,000 was claimed May 26 after being sold at Bank Street Exxon in Waterbury.

Officials did not release information about the winner.

The CA$HWORD scratch game is one of the Connecticut Lottery’s popular instant ticket games featuring top cash prizes across the state.

Bank Street Exxon now joins the growing list of Connecticut retailers to recently sell a major winning lottery ticket.

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