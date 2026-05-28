Powerball ticket sold at Connecticut gas station lands $50K win

May 28, 2026

Lucky Meriden player cashes in after Powerball drawing

MERIDEN, Conn. — One Connecticut Lottery player is celebrating a major Powerball win after a ticket sold at a Meriden gas station matched enough numbers to secure a $50K prize.

Lottery officials announced a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was claimed Tuesday after being sold at Maganti Oil Energy Inc. in Meriden.

The prize was officially recorded on May 26, according to Connecticut Lottery records.

Officials did not release details about the winner or which Powerball drawing produced the payout.

The winning ticket was sold at Maganti Oil Energy Inc., giving the Meriden retailer another reason to celebrate.

Powerball drawings are held multiple times each week and feature jackpots that can climb into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

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