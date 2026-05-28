Florida man busted in cross country hotel fraud scheme police say

May 28, 2026

Investigators say stolen identities were used to book Asheville hotel rooms

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A Florida man is behind bars after detectives uncovered what investigators describe as a multi-state fraud operation involving stolen identities and fraudulent hotel bookings at an Asheville extended stay hotel.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said detectives launched the investigation on Jan. 20 after receiving complaints from the manager of the Extended Stay America located at 33 Rocky Ridge Rd. in Asheville.

According to investigators, a group of individuals had been booking hotel rooms through a third-party app using compromised personal and financial information belonging to victims across the United States.

Detectives said the investigation eventually led them to Willie Harold Johnson of Monticello, Florida.

Johnson was taken into custody Wednesday, May 20.

Authorities charged Johnson with six counts each of felony financial card theft, felony financial card fraud, felony obtaining property by false pretenses, and felony identity theft.

He also faces one count of felony trafficking in stolen identities.

Johnson is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $700K bond.

BCSO District 1 Captain Dustan Auldredge said the investigation required months of work by detectives to identify and track those involved.

Officials also reminded residents to routinely monitor financial statements and report suspicious activity immediately.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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