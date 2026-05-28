Bronx deli sells lucky $50K Powerball ticket

May 28, 2026

Winning Powerball prize lands at Bryant Avenue grocery store

BRONX, N.Y. — One New York Lottery player is holding a winning Powerball ticket worth $50K after a lucky purchase at a Bronx deli paid off during Wednesday night’s drawing.

The New York Lottery announced a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket for the May 27 drawing was sold at Tulcimex Deli Grocery, located at 1197A Bryant Ave. in the Bronx.

The winning ticket is worth $50,000.

Powerball numbers are drawn from a field of one through 69, while the red Power Ball is selected separately from a field of one through 26.

Drawings are televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Officials did not release information about the winner.

The New York Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion to support public schools statewide during fiscal year 2024-2025.

Help for gambling addiction is available through NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling 1-877-8-HOPENY, or by texting HOPENY to 467369.

Key Points