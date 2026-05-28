Man allegedly found drunk and argumentative on Stafford roadway

May 28, 2026

Deputies say Dumfries suspect showed signs of intoxication during encounter

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A late-night call about an intoxicated person on Walnut Farms Parkway ended with deputies arresting a Dumfries man after authorities said he showed multiple signs of impairment and became argumentative during the encounter.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area around 12:20 a.m. on May 27 after receiving reports of an intoxicated individual.

Investigators said deputies made contact with 44-year-old Patrick Jenkins of Dumfries and observed slurred speech, glassy eyes, and a strong odor of alcohol.

Authorities said Jenkins allegedly failed to follow directions from deputies and became argumentative before he was taken into custody.

Jenkins was charged with public intoxication.

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