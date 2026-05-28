May 28, 2026

Undercover NJ Lawmaker Releases Video of Anti-ICE Protester Targeting Asian Chaplain With Racial Slurs

Newark, NJ – New Jersey Assemblyman Paul Kanitra says he went undercover outside the Delaney Hall immigration detention center and recorded a protester repeatedly directing racial insults and vulgar attacks at an Asian chaplain working at the facility.

Kanitra posted video clips and commentary on X Thursday, identifying the woman as an anti-ICE protester involved in ongoing demonstrations outside the Newark detention center. In the footage shared by the Republican assemblyman, the woman can allegedly be heard calling the chaplain “Mr. Asian fking pck” while also insulting other workers as “male pigs” and “little dk fks.”

Kanitra condemned the remarks as racist and dehumanizing, arguing the incident exposed escalating hostility surrounding protests tied to immigration enforcement operations at Delaney Hall.

Photo: undercover protester: nj assemblyman captures racist attack against asian chaplain at delaney hall

Kanitra Says He Went “Undercover” at Delaney Hall

“I went undercover at Delaney Hall yesterday and saw this unhinged white liberal protester harassing the asian Chaplain for the facility,” Kanitra wrote in his social media post.

“At one point, this nut called him ‘Mr. F’ing Asian Prick’ and even after finding out he was a man of God, she continued to launch hateful” attacks, the assemblyman added.

The video quickly spread online as tensions surrounding Delaney Hall continue intensifying amid protests over detainee conditions and ICE operations in Newark.

Kanitra, who represents New Jersey’s 10th Legislative District covering parts of Monmouth and Ocean counties, has become one of the state Legislature’s most outspoken Republican critics of Democratic immigration policies and anti-ICE activism.

Key Points

• Assemblyman Paul Kanitra released video showing a protester targeting an Asian chaplain with racial slurs

• The confrontation happened outside Newark’s Delaney Hall ICE detention facility

• The footage adds to growing controversy surrounding anti-ICE demonstrations in New Jersey

Delaney Hall Protests Grow More Heated

The demonstrations outside Delaney Hall began after detainees alleged poor living conditions, inadequate medical care and deteriorating treatment inside the privately operated ICE detention center.

Federal officials and the Department of Homeland Security have denied those allegations and said the facility complies with detention standards.

In recent days, protests outside the facility have included clashes with federal agents, arrests and viral videos featuring aggressive anti-law-enforcement chants and confrontations.



The newly released footage from Kanitra shifts attention toward rhetoric used by some demonstrators targeting facility employees and federal personnel.

The assemblyman framed the confrontation as evidence that some activists protesting ICE operations have crossed from political protest into racial harassment and intimidation.

Political Divide Deepens Over Newark ICE Facility

Democratic lawmakers including Andy Kim, Mikie Sherrill and Cory Booker have criticized conditions at Delaney Hall and shown support for demonstrators calling for increased oversight of the facility.

Republicans and immigration enforcement supporters argue the protests have become increasingly extreme and hostile toward federal employees, law enforcement personnel and contractors working at the site.

Kanitra has consistently supported stronger immigration enforcement policies and opposed sanctuary-style approaches in New Jersey.

Before joining the General Assembly in 2024, he served as mayor of Point Pleasant Beach, where he frequently clashed with state officials over local governance and policy issues.