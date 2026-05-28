Hit and run driver vanishes after rear ending vehicle in Stafford County

May 28, 2026

Deputies searching for suspect after traffic light crash

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are searching for a driver accused of fleeing the scene after rear-ending another vehicle at a Stafford County intersection and speeding away before police arrived.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Mine Road and Sunflower Drive around 7:13 p.m. on May 27 for a reported hit-and-run crash.

According to investigators, the victim told deputies the suspect struck the rear of the vehicle while stopped at a traffic light before fleeing the scene.

Deputies observed damage to the victim’s bumper and taillight during the investigation.

No suspects have been identified.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

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