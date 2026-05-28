Teen in stolen truck leads Delaware troopers on wild late night chase

May 28, 2026

Maryland suspect accused of fleeing through Kent County before crashing stolen pickup

HARTLY, Del. — A teenage driver accused of stealing a pickup truck with a trailer attached tore through Kent County roads Monday night before crashing near a business and trying to escape on foot, according to Delaware State Police.

Troopers said the chase began around 10:20 p.m. after a white 2023 Chevrolet Silverado was reported stolen from the 1400 block of Arthursville Road in Hartly.

Investigators said the truck’s owner was tracking the stolen vehicle through GPS when troopers spotted it on POW/MIA Parkway and attempted a traffic stop.

Police said the driver refused to stop and sped away, leading troopers on a pursuit through multiple Kent County roadways.

According to investigators, the Silverado was driven recklessly at high speeds before crossing through the grass median on South Dupont Highway near Longacre Drive.

The pursuit ended when the driver failed to negotiate a turn and crashed, damaging property at a nearby business.

Police said the suspect, who was wearing a black mask, ran from the crash scene but was quickly taken into custody.

Authorities identified the suspect only as a 15-year-old male from Sudlersville, Maryland.

The teenager was charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony, and disregarding a police officer’s signal.

Additional charges include resisting arrest, reckless and aggressive driving, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, driving without a valid license, malicious mischief by motor vehicle, and multiple traffic violations.

After arraignment in Justice of the Peace Court 11, the teen was released to a parent or guardian on a $5,260 unsecured bond.

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