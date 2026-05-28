Man Charged After Prince William County Detectives Investigate Online Contact With Minor

May 28, 2026

Manassas, VA — A 30-year-old Manassas man has been arrested following a Prince William County Police investigation involving an underage girl who detectives say he contacted through social media while falsely claiming to be younger.

The Prince William County Police Department’s Special Victims Investigation Unit announced the arrest Tuesday after concluding an investigation tied to incidents reported in November 2025 near Croce Court in Manassas.

Investigators said the victim was younger than 15 at the time of the alleged offenses.

According to police, the suspect communicated with the girl online while portraying himself as an 18-year-old before arranging meetings in the area of Croce Court.

Detectives later identified the suspect as Cristian Romario Saenz-Argueta, 30, of Manassas.

Charges Filed Following Investigation

Following the investigation, Saenz-Argueta was arrested May 26 and charged with one count of rape and two counts of carnal knowledge, according to Prince William County Police.

Authorities said he is being held without bond while awaiting court proceedings.

Police have not released additional details about the investigation or said whether investigators believe there could be additional victims.

Key Points

• Prince William County detectives arrested a 30-year-old Manassas man after an investigation involving a minor

• Police said the suspect falsely claimed to be 18 while communicating online

• The suspect faces rape and carnal knowledge charges and is being held without bond

Investigation Began Earlier This Year

The Special Victims Investigation Unit said detectives worked for months to identify the suspect and review the allegations connected to meetings that allegedly occurred in the Manassas area in late 2025.

Authorities have not identified the social media platform involved.

Prince William County Police continue to investigate the case and encourage anyone with additional information to contact detectives.

As of Thursday, Saenz-Argueta remained in custody without bond pending future court proceedings.