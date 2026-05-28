Teen blasted in Baltimore shooting as cops chase down suspect on foot

May 28, 2026

19-year-old survives gunfire after chaotic West Baltimore pursuit

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 19-year-old shooting victim was rushed to a Baltimore hospital Wednesday afternoon as officers launched a foot chase that ended with a person of interest in custody following gunfire in West Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police said Western District officers responded around 3:59 p.m. to a residence in the 2000 block of North Bentalou Street after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, investigators learned family members had already transported the victim to a nearby hospital.

Police said the 19-year-old male was being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his arm.

During the investigation, officers identified and pursued a person of interest on foot before taking the individual into custody.

Authorities said the person of interest was later transported to a hospital for injuries.

Police also confirmed an officer suffered a minor hand injury during the incident.

Western District shooting detectives continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2477 or submit anonymous tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

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