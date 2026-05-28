Suffolk County Boyfriend Bomber Gets 18 Years in Prison After Man Loses Hand in Blast

May 28, 2026

Deer Park, NY — A Deer Park woman will spend 18 years in prison after prosecutors said she threw an explosive device into her boyfriend’s bedroom while he slept, causing injuries so severe that he lost his hand and part of his arm trying to save himself.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced Wednesday that 35-year-old Keyonna Waddell received the prison sentence after a jury convicted her last month of first-degree assault and first-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Prosecutors said the March 2024 attack followed an argument inside the victim’s apartment before Waddell allegedly returned later that night and tossed the explosive device into the bedroom.

“This sentence is a measure of justice for a victim who survived an act of unspeakable domestic violence in his own home,” Tierney said in a statement. “Suffolk County will always hold those accountable who act with such calculated violence.”

Victim Tried to Throw Device Out Window Before Explosion

According to evidence presented during trial, the victim and Waddell argued inside his apartment on March 22, 2024.

Prosecutors said the victim left the apartment and instructed Waddell to leave as well. When he returned home later, he believed she was gone and went to sleep.

The victim later woke to a hissing sound coming from what prosecutors described as an apparent stick of dynamite inside the bedroom.

Court testimony showed the victim attempted to extinguish the device before picking it up and trying to throw it out a window. The explosive detonated in his hand before he could get rid of it.

Authorities said the blast destroyed most of the victim’s hand. After running outside for help, he reportedly saw Waddell fleeing the area on foot.

Key Points

• Keyonna Waddell received an 18-year prison sentence in Suffolk County

• Prosecutors said an explosive device thrown into a bedroom caused the victim to lose his hand

• A jury convicted Waddell in April on assault and weapons charges

Doctors Amputated Victim’s Hand and Part of Arm

The victim was transported to Nassau University Medical Center, where doctors amputated the remainder of his hand and part of his arm because of the severity of the injuries, prosecutors said.

Investigators later determined Waddell had allegedly threatened the victim with dynamite multiple times in the months leading up to the explosion.

Suffolk County Police arrested Waddell on March 23, 2024, following an investigation by detectives assigned to the department’s First Squad.

The case moved through the court system for more than two years before reaching trial earlier this spring.

Jury Convicted Waddell After Trial in April

On April 24, 2026, a jury found Waddell guilty of first-degree assault and first-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both classified as violent felony offenses under New York law.

The trial was held before Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Richard I. Horowitz.

Prosecutors from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office argued the attack showed planning and intent, citing earlier threats involving explosives before the incident occurred.

Assistant District Attorneys Dana Castaldo of the Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Bureau and Jacob DeLauter of the Major Crime Bureau prosecuted the case with assistance from Assistant District Attorney Carlos Benitez.

Defense attorney Eric Besso represented Waddell during the proceedings.

Sentence Includes Post-Release Supervision

Justice Horowitz sentenced Waddell on May 27, 2026, to 18 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

The case drew attention because of both the severity of the injuries and the unusual use of an explosive device in what prosecutors described as a domestic violence attack.

Suffolk County officials said the investigation involved assistance from Suffolk County Police detectives, prosecutors and research analysts who helped prepare evidence presented during trial.

Waddell is expected to serve her sentence in New York state prison custody following the conviction and sentencing.