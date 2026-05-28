May 28, 2026

Police say 56-year-old now charged after young man shot in arm on North Bentalou Street

BALTIMORE, Md. — A Baltimore man is now facing attempted murder charges after a West Baltimore shooting triggered a foot chase, left a young victim wounded, and injured a police officer during the chaotic arrest, investigators said.

Baltimore Police announced the arrest of 56-year-old Michael Thornton of Baltimore County in connection with the May 27 shooting in the 2000 block of North Bentalou Street.

Officers responded around 3:59 p.m. after reports of gunfire at a residence in the area.

When police arrived, investigators learned the victim had already been transported to a nearby hospital by family members.

Authorities initially reported the victim as 19 years old but later corrected the age to 23.

Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the arm.

Investigators said Thornton was taken into custody at the scene after a brief foot pursuit.

Photo: baltimore shooting suspect busted after foot chase and attempted murder charges

During the incident, an officer suffered a minor hand injury, according to police.

Thornton was transported to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with attempted first-degree murder and multiple handgun violations.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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