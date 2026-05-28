Mom and 11-year-old girl found dead as husband captured after manhunt

May 28, 2026

Police say domestic dispute investigation led SWAT officers to suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child welfare check spiraled into a homicide investigation after relatives discovered a mother and 11-year-old girl dead inside a Columbus home, leading police to launch a search that ended with the suspect husband taken into custody.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were dispatched around 7:11 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 2900 block of Chatsworth Way after relatives requested a well-being check on 33-year-old Shalimar Green and 11-year-old Aliv’eyah Chandler.

Before officers arrived, a family member entered the residence and found both victims dead inside the home.

Columbus police officers and Truro Township Fire medics responded to the scene, where both victims were pronounced dead.

Investigators said preliminary findings revealed Shalimar Green had been involved in an ongoing domestic dispute with her husband, Derrick Green.

According to police, evidence gathered during the investigation identified Derrick Green as the suspect in both deaths.

Authorities said the suspect fled before officers arrived at the residence.

Late Wednesday night, SWAT officers located Derrick Green and took him into custody without incident.

Police have not yet released additional details about the circumstances surrounding the deaths or potential charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Key Points

A woman and 11-year-old girl were found dead inside a Columbus home

Police identified the husband as the suspect in the deaths

SWAT officers later located and arrested Derrick Green