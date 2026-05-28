Alexandria Woman Accused of Assaulting Officer During Apartment Complex Fight in Dumfries

May 28, 2026

Dumfries, VA — A 29-year-old Alexandria woman was arrested after Prince William County police responded to a large fight at a Dumfries apartment complex Tuesday night and said she physically resisted officers while intoxicated.

Officers were called around 9:10 p.m. to the Oasis at Montclair apartments in the 16500 block of Stedham Circle to investigate an active altercation involving a large group, according to the Prince William County Police Department.

When officers arrived, police said multiple people were physically fighting as officers worked to break up the disturbance and disperse the crowd.

Investigators said one of the individuals involved, later identified as Ariel Lachelle Hamilton, became uncooperative and resisted officer commands during the encounter.

Charges Filed After Officers Break Up Fight

Prince William County police said Hamilton was determined to be intoxicated at the scene.

Following the investigation, officers arrested the Alexandria woman on multiple charges, including assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, malicious wounding, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Police did not release additional details about the events leading up to the fight or specify how many people were involved in the altercation.

Authorities also said no injuries were reported during the incident.

Key Points

• Prince William County police responded to a large fight at the Oasis at Montclair apartments

• Officers arrested a 29-year-old Alexandria woman on multiple charges, including assault on a law enforcement officer

• Police said no injuries were reported during the incident

Incident Happened at Busy Dumfries Apartment Complex

The Oasis at Montclair apartment community sits in a densely populated section of Dumfries near residential neighborhoods and major commuter routes.

Police have not said whether any additional arrests were made connected to the fight or if investigators are still attempting to identify other participants.

Court proceedings for Hamilton remain pending.

Authorities said she is currently being held without bond.

Prince William County Police encouraged anyone with information related to the incident to contact the department’s tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit information through the agency’s online reporting system.

As of Thursday, the investigation into the altercation remained ongoing while Hamilton awaited her first court appearance.