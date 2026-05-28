Man accused of exposing himself fights Cumberland officers during arrest

May 28, 2026

Police say suspect resisted and assaulted officer after indecent exposure call

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A reported indecent exposure incident on a Cumberland sidewalk escalated into a physical struggle after police said the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted an officer Wednesday night.

The Cumberland Police Department said officers responded around 7:22 p.m. to the 200 block of Virginia Avenue after receiving reports of indecent exposure.

When officers arrived, witnesses pointed out the suspect walking along the sidewalk, according to police.

Authorities identified the suspect as 36-year-old Nicolas Joseph D’Atri of Cumberland.

Investigators said D’Atri refused to cooperate with officers and attempted to walk away during the encounter.

Police said officers then moved to place him under arrest, but D’Atri allegedly resisted and assaulted an officer during a brief struggle before being taken into custody.

D’Atri was transported to Central Booking, where he awaited a bond hearing.

He faces charges including indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing and hindering, second-degree assault, and resisting arrest.

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