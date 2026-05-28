4 Arrested After Philadelphia Man’s Dismembered Remains Found in Suitcase in Kensington Alley

May 28, 2026

Philadelphia, PA — Four people have been arrested after the dismembered remains of 53-year-old Vincent Good were discovered inside a suitcase and trash bags in a Kensington alley last week, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Investigators say Good died from multiple gunshot wounds before his body was discarded along East Hilton Street, where a witness searching for scrap material made the gruesome discovery Friday morning.

The remains were found around 9:25 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Hilton Street when 25th District officers responded to what police initially described as a hospital case. Responding officers located a human upper torso inside a discarded suitcase, while additional remains in an early stage of decomposition were recovered from two industrial-sized trash bags nearby.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office later identified the victim as Vincent Good, who lived on the 5700 block of Leonard Street. Officials ruled the death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide Detectives Move Quickly to Make Arrests

Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit detectives announced that four suspects are now in custody following what authorities described as a swift investigation into the killing and disposal of Good’s remains.

A 53-year-old woman faces murder charges along with related offenses tied directly to the homicide, police said.

A second suspect, a 55-year-old woman, has been charged with abuse of a corpse and related offenses.

Two additional suspects — a 32-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man — remain in custody while prosecutors determine final charges.

Police have not publicly identified the suspects as of Thursday and have not disclosed how the four individuals may have known Good.

Key Points

• Vincent Good’s remains were discovered inside a suitcase and trash bags in Kensington

• Philadelphia police arrested four suspects following the homicide investigation

• The Medical Examiner ruled Good’s death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds

Discovery Shocked Witnesses in Kensington Neighborhood

The case drew immediate attention because of the condition and location of the remains.

According to police, a witness searching the alley for scrap material opened the discarded suitcase and discovered what appeared to be human remains before contacting authorities.

Investigators then expanded the search area and uncovered additional body parts nearby inside industrial trash bags.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced Good dead at 9:28 a.m. Friday, only minutes after officers arrived on scene.

Philadelphia police have not released details about where the killing itself occurred or how long the remains had been left in the alley before they were discovered.

Officials said the body parts recovered showed signs of early decomposition, suggesting the remains may have been discarded before Friday morning.