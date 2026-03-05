Brooklyn NYPD officer indicted for allegedly raping woman after party

Prosecutors say the officer ignored the victim’s repeated pleas to stop.

Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office announced that an NYPD officer has been indicted for rape and related sex offenses after allegedly assaulting a woman following a party in Brooklyn.

Key Points

Defendant identified as Daheem Morris, 27 , formerly of the NYPD’s 73rd Precinct in Brownsville and most recently assigned to Police Service Area 1.

, formerly of the NYPD’s 73rd Precinct in Brownsville and most recently assigned to Police Service Area 1. Charged with third-degree rape, third-degree sexual abuse, forcible touching, and sexual misconduct.

Released without bail and ordered to return to court on May 8, 2026 .

. Case investigated by the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau.

According to the investigation, on September 28, 2025, Morris and the victim—who had known each other for about two years—attended a party with mutual friends. After the gathering, the two were alone together in a vehicle, where Morris allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the woman despite her repeated pleas for him to stop and her attempts to push him away.

The victim reported the incident to her cousin later that day, prompting an investigation by NYPD Internal Affairs detectives.

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said, “This defendant is accused of raping a woman who repeatedly told him to stop, and we will seek to hold him fully accountable. No one is above the law, especially those who are sworn to uphold it. I am grateful to the victim for her cooperation and to the NYPD for their thorough investigation.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christina Oddo of the Special Victims Bureau, under the supervision of Assistant District Attorney Miss Gregory, Bureau Chief.

Tags: brooklyn, nypd, sexual assault