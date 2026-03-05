Upstate NY store sells winning lottery ticket

Winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $18,361.50 sold at Queensbury Cumberland Farms

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — A single top-prize ticket worth $18,361.50 was sold in Queensbury for the March 2 TAKE 5 Midday drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased at Cumberland Farms, located at 966 State Route 9 in Queensbury.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings are held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and are televised statewide.

Lottery draw game prizes of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery reported that it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2024-2025 to benefit public schools across New York State.

