Police in Newark seeking to identify porch pirate

Investigators say the stolen delivery contained food and medicine.

Newark, NJ – The Newark Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a package theft that occurred on Friday, February 27, 2026, near Mt. Prospect Avenue and Park Avenue.

Key Points

Incident occurred around 2:36 p.m. at a residence on Mt. Prospect Avenue.

The package contained food and medicine from United Healthcare.

Police released an image of the suspect and are asking for public assistance.

According to Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr., the victim reported that a delivered package was removed from their property by an unidentified male. Surveillance footage captured the suspect in the act.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to contact the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online through Newark’s Crime Stoppers program.

