Smash and grab ring busted after Wilmington chase

Four men arrested in New Castle County burglary spree involving stolen vans and $169K in goods

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. — Delaware State Police have arrested four men accused of carrying out a burglary spree that targeted businesses across New Castle County and resulted in the theft of nearly $169,000 in merchandise.

Authorities identified the suspects as Damon Hancock, 24, of Wilmington; Elwood Hunter, 46, of Smyrna; Jerree Richardson, 34, of Middletown; and Malik Winters, 25, of Claymont.

The investigation began January 7 after troopers responded to the Four Points by Sheraton on South Old Baltimore Pike in Newark for a report of a stolen Ford Transit van belonging to the hotel. Detectives allege the stolen van was later used to ram into reshipping businesses on Quigley Boulevard and Bellcor Drive in New Castle.

In those incidents, investigators said the suspects drove the van through garage doors, stealing approximately $169,000 in goods and causing about $14,000 in damage. Newport Police also investigated a similar incident within its jurisdiction.

On January 18, troopers responded to another burglary on Caroll Drive in New Castle, where four suspects allegedly drove a white van through a business entrance and stole approximately $1,000 in goods, causing an estimated $5,000 in damage.

Shortly after that burglary, Newport Police spotted a Ford Econoline van reported stolen from Pennsylvania and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, leading to a pursuit that ended in Wilmington. All four suspects ran from the van, but Hancock and Richardson were taken into custody with assistance from Wilmington and Newport police.

Through continued investigation, Winters and Hunter were identified as additional suspects. Winters was taken into custody February 25 by Wilmington Police on an unrelated matter, and Hunter was arrested February 27 during a traffic stop in Wilmington.

All four men face multiple felony charges, including theft of property valued at $100,000 or more, burglary in the third degree, possession of burglar tools, conspiracy and criminal mischief. They were arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on cash bonds ranging from $67,000 to $97,000.

