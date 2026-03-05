State launches campaign to unmask hidden gambling addiction

New Jersey Lottery spotlights problem gambling awareness efforts across state

TRENTON, N.J. — The New Jersey Lottery and the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey are marking March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month, launching a statewide effort aimed at highlighting gambling addiction as a public health issue.

This year’s theme, “Shine a Light and Take a Stand: Unmasking the Hidden Epidemic,” focuses on increasing awareness of problem gambling and expanding access to support services. The initiative aligns with the National Council on Problem Gambling’s campaign, “Caring Communities, Stronger Futures.”

Lottery officials said responsible gaming remains a year-round priority. The agency recently received Level 4 recertification from the World Lottery Association, the highest standard for responsible gaming practices. The recertification was completed in January.

Throughout March, the Lottery plans to promote responsible gaming through community partnerships and public outreach. Officials said messaging will be integrated into events and platforms connected to the New York Red Bulls, Rutgers Basketball, the New Jersey Devils, the Trenton Thunder and New Jersey Motorsports Park. Weekly social media videos and responsible gaming graphics will also run during sporting events and on digital platforms.

The Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey said problem gambling is often referred to as a hidden addiction because it lacks visible symptoms and can carry stigma. The organization operates a 24-hour confidential helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER and provides information, education and referrals for treatment.

Problem Gambling Awareness Month is observed nationally each March to increase understanding of gambling-related harm and promote prevention and recovery resources.

