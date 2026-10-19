Brick Council Says Residents Voted for Legal Weed, So They Will Allow Cannabis Shops

The ordinance passed on first reading would allow one adult-use cannabis retailer, require armed security and direct local sales-tax revenue toward reducing the township’s tax burden.

BRICK, NJ — The Brick Township Council voted 6–1 to advance an ordinance allowing one recreational cannabis dispensary, with Councilman Cohen casting the lone opposing vote after questioning the proposal’s financial benefits and impact on the community.

The first-reading approval moves the measure forward for further consideration. The proposal would authorize one Class 5 adult-use cannabis retail license in designated business and hospital support zones, with restrictions on location, security and operations.

Officials projected the township could collect upwards of $200,000 annually through a 2% local tax on retail sales. The ordinance also establishes a $10,000 initial licensing fee and a $5,000 annual renewal fee.

Armed security, setbacks and operating limits

The proposed retailer would have to remain at least 1,000 feet from schools, daycare centers and houses of worship, and at least 300 feet from residential zones.

Operating hours would be limited to 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. A licensed armed security guard would be required during business hours, along with monitored alarms, an approved cash safe and surveillance covering public interior spaces, entrances, parking and loading areas.

People younger than 21 would not be permitted inside. On-site cannabis consumption would be prohibited, including inside vehicles on the property.

Cohen questions benefits and federal conflict

Cohen said the township was moving toward cannabis sales after approving a shared-services agreement involving drug recognition experts. He also argued that projected revenue would provide limited relief when spread across township households.

“While I understand the financial benefits the ordinance could bring to Brick Township, especially in terms of offsetting property taxes, let’s break this down,” Cohen said.

Using a hypothetical $1 million in annual municipal cannabis-tax revenue and approximately 35,000 homes, he put the benefit at roughly $28.58 per household. That hypothetical revenue figure was substantially higher than the estimate presented during the ordinance’s introduction.

Cohen also raised concerns about language governing armed security and the use of tax proceeds. During the discussion, officials read provisions confirming that both requirements had been added to the ordinance.

The revenue provision states that receipts “shall be deposited into a dedicated rider account and shall be used to reduce the amount to be raised by taxation.”

Cannabis ‘entrepreneur’ urges council to allow two retailers

During public comment, Carlos Almaznar, of Toms River, described himself as a local cannabis entrepreneur, supported allowing dispensaries but urged officials to issue two licenses instead of one.

Almaznar is a high-profile speaker at Toms River Township council meetings. He has been railing against the administration of Mayor Dan Rodrick since that town banned cannabis sales. He also has a criminal record for assault in Spring Lake and has made multiple veiled physical threats against the Toms River mayor in public meetings over the past few years.

He questioned how applicants would be evaluated and warned that smaller operators could struggle to compete against better-financed companies for the township’s sole license.

“I’m a local guy. I would like to have a chance,” he told the council.



He opened by talking about his business, and the Brick Council President advised all speakers that their personal cannabis experience wasn’t being solicited.