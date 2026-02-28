Cedarville woman charged in case involving restricted information

Charges announced against Millville public safety employee accused of accessing restricted police data

BRIDGETON, N.J. – A Millville public safety telecommunicator is facing multiple charges after investigators said she accessed and reproduced restricted police data over several months while working inside the city’s communications center, according to information released by the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

The prosecutor’s office said Samantha J. Simpkins, 30, of Cedarville, was charged following a referral from the Millville Police Department and an investigation conducted by the office’s Professional Standards Unit. The charges stem from alleged unauthorized access to computer systems containing restricted information.

Prosecutors listed several charges, including computer theft involving unlawful access of computer data, unlawful reproduction of computer data at both the second and third degree levels, unlawful access of restricted data, unlawful disclosure of restricted data and official misconduct.

The allegations focus on conduct investigators said occurred between November and August, during which Simpkins was employed as a public safety telecommunicator and dispatcher for Millville Police. Prosecutors said she is accused of accessing restricted law enforcement and judiciary systems outside the scope of her duties and forwarding data obtained from those systems without authorization.

Simpkins was arrested on Wednesday and released with conditions. Prosecutors stated the charges are accusations and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae acknowledged the cooperation of the Millville Police Department in the investigation. Officials said the case remains active and additional information may still be reviewed.

Key Points