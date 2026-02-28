New scratch off delivers big surprise to local mom

Greenbelt shopper lands $50,000 prize on new $5,000,000 LUXE scratch-off

GREENBELT, Md. – A Greenbelt mother who picked up two tickets from a neighborhood market became the first third-tier winner on Maryland’s newest high-value scratch-off game after discovering a $50,000 prize during a routine scan.

The woman, a food service worker from Prince George’s County, bought two $5,000,000 LUXE scratch-offs on Feb. 23 and scanned them in the store, learning one carried a $50,000 win. She told lottery officials she picked the game because it had just launched and she wanted to try something new.

She said the win brought excitement and relief, noting the prize will help cover her daughter’s college expenses.

The winning ticket was purchased at Spring Hill Lake Mini Market on Spring Hill Lane in Greenbelt. The $50 scratch-off debuted on Feb. 6, offering three top prizes of $5 million, all of which remain unclaimed.

According to the Maryland Lottery, the Greenbelt winner is the first to claim a $50,000 third-tier prize on the game. Eleven additional prizes at that level remain unclaimed, along with 10 second-tier prizes worth $200,000.

