Rockland judge rules defendant lacks capacity in fatal Finkelstein Library stabbing case

NEW CITY, N.Y. – A Rockland County judge has ruled that the man who admitted to killing Finkelstein Library security guard Sandra Wilson lacks the capacity to understand court proceedings, leading to an order placing him into the custody of the state Office of Mental Health.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced that Judge Djinsad Desir determined Blanchard Glaudin, 31, homeless, is unable to proceed due to mental disease or defect. The ruling comes in connection with the February 18, 2020 stabbing at the Finkelstein Library in Spring Valley.

On Thursday, Judge Desir ordered Glaudin committed to the Commissioner of the Office of Mental Health for care and treatment in an appropriate secure facility.

Glaudin previously pleaded guilty on December 9 to the sole count of the indictment, Murder in the Second Degree. Prosecutors said he admitted to stabbing Wilson multiple times in the chest and body at about 2 p.m. inside the library, causing her death.

District Attorney Walsh said prosecutors recommended a sentence of 25 years to life, while the court had indicated a 20-year minimum. Sentencing did not move forward as planned because of the competency finding. Walsh said Glaudin will remain confined in a secure facility and will not return to the community.

The Spring Valley Police Department conducted the investigation, and the case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Dominic Crispino.

