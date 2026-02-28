Love’s Travel Stop ticket brings Hagerstown crew huge payout

Hagerstown firefighters split $50,000 Powerball prize 16 ways

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – A group of Hagerstown firefighters who joined together for a Powerball pool during December’s billion-dollar frenzy ended up with a $50,000 third-tier win, splitting the prize 16 ways after matching four white balls and the red Powerball.

Firefighters at the Hagerstown Regional Airport Station 35 said their numbers surged during the jackpot run, growing from about four participants to 16 as hopes rose for a life-changing payout. The group pooled funds for tickets when the prize climbed into the billion-dollar range, aiming for a win that could have reshaped each member’s future.

Instead, the ticket hit the third-tier prize, leaving the group with a $50,000 win. After federal tax withholding and a 16-way split, each firefighter received roughly $2,000. Two representatives from Station 35 visited Maryland Lottery headquarters on Thursday to complete the claim process for the group.

One of the firefighters said the modest payouts would not have changed their commitment to the job. He added that he once resigned from the profession but returned months later, describing firefighting as something that stays with those who choose it.

The winning ticket was purchased at Love’s Travel Stop on Showalter Road in Hagerstown.

The Powerball game is available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The next drawing on Saturday carries an estimated annuity value of $110.9 million.

Key Points