Close up image reveals tattoo clue in Forestville bank robbery hunt

May 28, 2026

Prince George’s detectives zero in on suspect’s arm markings after daytime holdup

FORESTVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County police are focusing on distinctive arm tattoos after releasing close-up surveillance images tied to a bank robbery suspect who slipped away with cash during a daytime holdup in Forestville.

Investigators said the robbery happened May 18 around 9:45 a.m. at a bank in the 3400 block of Donnell Drive.

According to police, the suspect approached a teller, passed a demand note requesting cash, and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department Robbery Unit released surveillance images showing detailed tattoo markings running along both of the suspect’s arms, including geometric-style patterns that investigators believe could help identify him.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the tattoos or the suspect to contact investigators.

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Strategic Investigations Division’s Robbery Unit at 301-516-2830. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Solvers, the P3 Tips app, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Investigators asked tipsters to reference case number 26-0026263.

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