Cumberland Cop Watches Man Strike Victim in Head With Large Stick

A police officer witnessed the alleged attack near George Washington’s Headquarters before the suspect fled on foot.

CUMBERLAND, MD – A 48-year-old Maryland man is being held without bond after a police officer allegedly witnessed him strike another man in the head with a large stick near George Washington’s Headquarters in downtown Cumberland. The victim suffered injuries requiring medical attention, while the suspect ran from the scene before police could apprehend him.

The alleged assault occurred Saturday, October 17, during a disturbance near the historic landmark on Greene Street. Police identified the suspect as Kwame Aswad Gilcrest, 48, of Cumberland, who was arrested the following day on an active warrant.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, an officer conducting a routine patrol encountered several people involved in a disturbance. The officer recognized Gilcrest and allegedly watched him pick up a large stick and strike another man in the head before fleeing.

Officer Witnesses Violent Encounter Near Historic Cumberland Landmark

The incident unfolded near George Washington’s Headquarters, a historic landmark along Greene Street in Cumberland.

An officer on routine patrol noticed a disturbance involving multiple people and began observing the situation.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, the officer recognized Gilcrest among those involved.

The officer then allegedly witnessed Gilcrest pick up a large stick and strike another man in the head.

The blow caused injuries serious enough to require medical attention, police reported.

Before the officer could intervene, Gilcrest fled the area on foot.

The officer immediately turned his attention to the injured man, providing assistance while waiting for emergency medical personnel to arrive.

Police have not disclosed the victim’s identity or provided additional information about the extent of his injuries.

Investigators also have not explained what sparked the disturbance or whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Suspect Arrested Following Warrant, Held Without Bond

Officers searched for Gilcrest following the incident but were unable to locate him that day.

An application for criminal charges was subsequently submitted to the District Court, resulting in an arrest warrant.

On Sunday, October 18, Cumberland police located Gilcrest and took him into custody on the outstanding warrant.

He was charged with first-degree assault and second-degree assault in connection with the alleged attack.

Following his arrest, Gilcrest appeared before a District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance.

He was then remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center, where police reported he was being held without bond.

The arrest was announced Monday in a press release from the Cumberland Police Department.

The case is notable because the alleged assault was witnessed directly by a patrol officer rather than being reported to police after the fact.

Investigators have not released additional details about the circumstances leading up to the confrontation.

Gilcrest remains accused of first-degree and second-degree assault. The charges are allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.