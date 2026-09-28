Dog stolen during break-in at allegany county animal shelter

Police are asking for the public’s help after a dog was taken during a break-in at the Allegany County Animal Shelter.

Investigators are trying to identify several people accused of breaking into the Allegany County Animal Shelter and taking a dog that had previously been picked up by Animal Control in Cumberland.

CUMBERLAND, MD — Police are asking for the public’s help after a dog was taken during a break-in at the Allegany County Animal Shelter.

Investigators released photographs and video of individuals they want to identify in connection with the incident.

Investigators released images of people and a dark blue ford flex sought after a dog was taken during a break-in at the allegany county animal shelter.

Authorities said the people were seen using what appears to be a dark blue Ford Flex.

Dog had been picked up by Animal Control

Animal Control told investigators the dog had previously been picked up in the area of Holland Street near Shriver Avenue in Cumberland.

Authorities have not released additional details about the dog or explained how the people entered the shelter.

Police are trying to determine who was involved, where the dog was taken and whether anyone has information about the vehicle seen in connection with the break-in.

Police warn public not to confront suspects

Investigators released images of people and a dark blue ford flex sought after a dog was taken during a break-in at the allegany county animal shelter.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the individuals or the dark blue Ford Flex to contact police.

Authorities also want to hear from anyone with information about the missing dog.

“Please do not confront anyone shown,” police said. “Information received will be investigated.”

No arrests had been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.