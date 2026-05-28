Dream about jackpot comes true for Maryland man after $114K lottery hit

May 28, 2026

Prince George’s County winner spent holiday weekend planning life after FAST PLAY score

ACCOKEEK, Md. — A Prince George’s County man spent Memorial Day weekend thinking through a life-changing decision after a quick stop at a local liquor store turned into a $114K Maryland Lottery jackpot win.

The winner purchased a $10 FAST PLAY High Roller Blackjack ticket on May 22 at Accokeek Liquors, located at 15789 Livingston Rd. in Accokeek, and hit a progressive jackpot worth $114,257.

The jackpot win happened just before the long holiday weekend, giving the player several days to think about how he would use the money before officially claiming the prize Tuesday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

The winner said he first explored whether he could cash the ticket at an Expanded Cashing Authority Program location, but learned those locations can only redeem prizes up to $5,000. Casinos in Maryland can redeem prizes up to $25,000.

After scheduling an appointment with lottery officials, he began making plans for the windfall.

The player said he wants to donate money to his church, repair his sons’ vehicles, take a vacation, and possibly attend an NBA Finals game.

He also plans to establish a college fund for his grandson and invest part of the money for retirement.

The winner told lottery officials he previously dreamed about winning a lottery jackpot and described the experience as unbelievable.

Despite the massive payout, the longtime lottery player said he plans to continue playing responsibly.

Accokeek Liquors will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The FAST PLAY High Roller Blackjack game launched in January and starts with a progressive jackpot of $100K that grows until a winning ticket is sold. Lottery officials said 24 jackpot prizes remain in the game, along with 14 prizes worth $50K.

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